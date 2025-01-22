New resort next to Zion National Park sparks concern over potential impact on local wildlife

Conservationists have raised fears over plans to build a luxury resort near the boundary of Zion National Park.

A historic ranch in the Canaan Mountain Wilderness area, which borders the south west of the national park, will be turned into a 350-guest complex following approval by local lawmakers.

They have signed off a change in zoning, which means that greater development will be permitted than was previously allowed.

The planned resort will now cover 1,960.67 acres and include a hotel and short-term rentals capable of accommodating up to 350 guests a night. Up to 25 private homes are also planned, as well as a swimming pool and spa.

The approval of the resort has sparked concern from wildlife and conservation groups. There are fears it could impact the sightscape and soundscape of the national park and surrounding wilderness area.

A campaign director at the National Parks Conservation Association, told St. George News: "As development continues to close in around the south side of the park, people are rightfully concerned about the impact on the landscape and wildlife.

"This parcel of private land sits right on the edge of Zion National Park and borders designated wilderness areas. For decades, previous owners have maintained this property with traditional agricultural uses and conservation of open space."

Zion National Park is home to several endangered species, including the California condor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Current Trees Ranch owner Ryan Lee has reassured stakeholders and the public that he will work to minimize impact on wildlife and the Zion National Park visitor experience.

The Salt Lake City-based entrepreneur bought the site for $21 million in 2021.

Lee told St. George News: "I have removed multiple sections of several miles of fencing that were previously put up so that the animals may more freely move around the ranch and in and out of the park."

Several species in and around the park are listed as threatened or endangered. These include the Mexican spotted owl, desert tortoise, yellow-billed cuckoo, California condor and peregrine falcon.

Lee added: "We are very sensitive to the wildlife on the ranch: I view the ranch as a wildlife refuge."

The owner has also declared that the resort will be located in the south-west corner of the ranch, away from the National Park.

Resort plans also include a horse center and tent campsites.

