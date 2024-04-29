Is is a coat? Is it a tent? This new Nike poncho is both

By Dave Golder
published

Will the Nike convertible ISPA Metamorph Poncho conquer the campsites or just the catwalks?

Normally when you think of Nike and camping together, it’s visions of sneakerheads camping outside shoe stores waiting for the latest drop. But now the brand has come up with a whole new camping concept – an oversized poncho that transforms into a one-person tent.

The converta-jacket has been released as part of Nike’s ISPA Summer 2024 collection, which also included padded hoodies and trekking pants. But the real eye-catcher was the Metamorph Poncho.

After all who needs a hiking backpack when you can wear your tent to the campsite?

The Nike ISPA poncho is made from water-repellent lightweight nylon layers and features functional zippers and adjustable straps for a genuinely versatile setup. It’s also voluminous. Honestly it looks like there’s enough material to wrap round yourself three or four times. Or, you know, to make a tent. Which you can do because collapsible tent poles and a manual are included. When fully erect, neat geometric patterns decorate the interior's nylon walls.

There is a catch, though. It’s not going to be challenging any of the tents in our best one-person tents buying guide, because it’s not waterproof (your alarm bells may have been ringing when we mentioned above that the jacket was “water-repellant”).

Instead, Nike is calling it a “sun-shading tent”, so something more suited to one-day festivals when you might want some shade rather than an epic, multi-day trek. If it’s any kind of success, though, and not just a gimmick, maybe Nike would consider a waterproof version.

But it does have one last trick up its sleeve. The Nike ISPA Metamorph Poncho can also transform into a carryable bag.

And all for the price of roughly $620. The Nike ISPA Metamorph Poncho is available now at retailers including like END, Livestock and BSTN.

