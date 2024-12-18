Nubuck breathes new life into the already-awesome Scarpa Rush hiking shoes, now with more planet-friendly protection on the trail

The brand new Scarpa Rush Pro 2 GTX is more supportive than a trail running shoe, more agile than a hiking boot

The awesome Scarpa Rush GTX hiking shoe has been updated with a more comfortable and durable upper, plus a smaller footprint on the planet.

The Scarpa Rush 2 Pro GTX hiking shoe comes in both low and mid cut styles and now features a Nubuck leather upper in place of the old suede material. Whereas suede is made using the inner layer or underside of the skin, giving it its soft feel and appearance, Nubuck leather is made using the outer layer, also called the top grain. Since the top grain is more likely to have visible imperfections, it is sanded to make nubuck leather, which buffs away those visible marks and gives it a more velvety texture.

Nubuck leather therefore has a softer look and feel, not unlike suede, but is naturally tougher and more durable, making it better for hiking shoes like the Rush 2s, that are bound to see some hard wearing on the trail.

Nubuck leather has a softer look and feel, not unlike suede, but is naturally tougher (Image credit: Scarpa)

Like its predecessor, this model features a waterproof membrane to keep your socks dry when you're splashing along soggy trails, but the Rush 2 utilizes Gore-Tex's new ePE membrane, which is made using a non-fluorinated process, and is entirely PFC-free. One of the key advantages of this membrane is its durability, but it’s also 50 percent thinner than the previous membrane, which means it uses less resources in production.

Underfoot, you'll find the same Presa outsole as the first edition, which on our hikes we found offers excellent grip and control, thanks to its interactive kinetic system and intelligently arranged lugs. Having loved the previous model which we gave a perfect five stars, we're pleased to see the same sole unit because we've walked for miles in this without so much as a groan or wince.

Our only complaint about the Scarpa Rush Trail GTX was the price, but this release means you can find some excellent deals on the older model, which you'll find below.

The Scarpa Rush 2 Pro GTX low hiking shoe is available now in Brown-Sulphur for $234.26 / £170.99 at SportsShoes and in mid cut in Brown-Sulphur and Titanium Ocean for $264.59 / £179.99.