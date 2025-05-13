We called the comfortable Salewa Pedroc Powertex shoes "perfect for mountain day hikes" – grab yours for 30% off at REI right now

These hardwearing yet lightweight shoes are down to just $125 in REI's sale

Most of us are packing our winter boots away for a few months, and you might be in the market for some more nimble footwear that's hardwearing but light for summer. Right now, you can snag yourself the comfortable Salewa Pedroc Powertex women's hiking shoes for just $125.73 at REI. That's a healthy savings of 30% off these versatile hiking shoes that we said were perfect for mountain day hikes when we took them to the trails.

"I've been wearing the Pedrocs more than I reasonably should have, mainly because they're so comfortable. The level of cushioning is just right – not too much that I lost sense of my feet on the trail but just enough that they felt welcome," says Advnture contributor Alex Foxfield.

These waterproof shoes feature a proprietary breathable membrane to keep your feet dry and hexagonal lugs that claw at boggy terrain to keep you stable. The upper, made from high-resistance ripstop PE mesh, is both robust and breathable.

This deal applies to women's sizing in Golden Brown, and this model has been discontinued, so we recommend you act fast to get the perfect fit.

You're likely to be wearing these in warmer conditions, and the upper is treated with Cleansport NXT to provide odor-resistance. For long distances, the Pedroc is nicely cushioned, especially in high wear areas around the tongue and ankle. The tongue is also gusseted to stop trail debris breaching the inner sanctum of the shoe.

