"One message: hike responsibly" – rescue team begs hikers to prepare for winter trails after 9 rescued, most without proper gear

Four search operations have taken place in recent weeks, with most caused by "lack of proper equipment"

Officials in Las Vegas have taken to social media with a plea to be prepared for winter conditions after rescuing nine hikers on one trail in several weeks. They say that most of these hikers had set out without proper equipment for the trail, which is "heavily iced" at this time of year.

"LVMPD Search and Rescue (SAR) teams have conducted four operations in which 9 people were rescued in the past several weeks on South Loop Trail, many involving serious injuries due to icy conditions and lack of proper equipment."

South Loop Trail is a difficult 17.5-mile roundtrip trail that takes hikers to Mt Charleston Peak, the highest point around Las Vegas, at 11,916ft. It's recommended to do this hike during the summer months when it's snow-free. In the winter months, it requires mountaineering equipment and experience as it is extremely dangerous – a hiker died of exposure there in May of 2018.

According to the release, the first incident took place on Thanksgiving Day, when two hikers slipped in icy conditions despite the fact that they were wearing Microspikes. One of the hikers slid 500 feet into a rock and suffered a broken ankle.

Crampons are "essential" in icy conditions (Image credit: Getty Images)

A week later on December 6, another hiker broke their ankle after sliding 50 feet into a tree. Neither this hiker nor their two partners were wearing traction devices.

December 12 brought a very similar – and even more serious – incident when another trio took to the trail.

"One slipped, sliding 100 feet and colliding with a tree, causing severe leg injuries. Another slid an additional 100 feet before stopping on a ledge," writes LVMPD .

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In that case, search and rescue teams conducted a complex rope and hoist rescue. Only three days later on December 15, another hiker without traction devices slipped and sustained a lower leg injury. Once again, a hoist rescue was required to extract the victim, who was then airlifted to the hospital.

This rescue team says it is working with the Forest Service to improve warning signage at trailheads regarding the conditions, but in the meantime, it's up to hikers to practice personal responsibility and heed the following: