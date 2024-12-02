These Microspikes for hiking provide the best traction for confidence in winter conditions, and they're 20% off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale
These anti-slip ice traction cleats are designed to be lightweight and abrasion-resistant and they're cheaper than usual for Cyber Monday
For winter hiking, traction is required and this Cyber Monday, you can find some great deals on gear designed to keep you say on icy trails. Right now, you can pick up the Kahtoola EXOspikes Traction System for just $51.96 at Amazon. That's a healthy savings of 20% off the regular list price for these traction devices which are among the best out there.
Designed for hikers and trail runners, the EXOspikes help you navigate everything from icy roads to muddy and snow-packed mountain trails thanks to 12 spikes per foot made with tough tungsten carbide tips.
The rubber harnesses optimize fit and remain stretchy to -22°F, or basically any weather you're likely to be outdoors in. If you come across a snow or ice-covered trail, just pull these on over your hiking boots or running shoes and keep going at your usual pace with confidence.
This deal applies to all colors and sizes, but we recommend you don't delay as Cyber Monday sales will be over before you know it. We're still keeping you updated on all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday hiking deals if you're searching for boots, backpacks, jackets and more.
Kahtoola EXOspikes Traction System: $65 $51.96 at Amazon
Tungsten carbide tips bite into icy terrain, aluminum steps grip uneven surfaces, while the TPU lugs dig into loose terrain.
