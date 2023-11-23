This Patagonia jacket is the coziest thing I own, and it's £75 off for Black Friday

If you're feeling the cold this Black Friday, I've got a deal that will warm you right up Right now at Alpinetrek, you can pick up the Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Jacket for just £139.72 – a huge saving of £75 off the list price. One size has already gone out of stock since I first spotted this deal, so you'll need to move fast to grab one.

The Nano-Air Light Hybrid is one of those versatile jackets that you can wear on its own in milder weather, or under a shell or down jacket when the rain comes down or the temperature really drops. The real beauty is its two-part construction, with light insulation on the chest and sleeves, and stretchy knit on the back. The knit portion is still warm, but means you have a greater range of movement. It also bridges the gap between jacket and cardigan, so you don't feel too weird about wearing it indoors.

Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Jacket: £214.95 £139.72 at Alpinetrek

Save £75.23 There's a huge Black Friday discount on this super snug insulated jacket, which you can wear indoors or out, by itself or under a coat. I've been living in it since getting one for my birthday a few weeks ago, and now you can feel the warmth too.

The hue here is described as 'plume grey', but its' actually a nice, subtle shade of blue that I've received compliments on.

If you're not in the UK, never fear. I'm rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Patagonia deals from around the web. Patagonia itself prefers to sit out of the sales mayhem, but other outdoor retailers are offering some great discounts.