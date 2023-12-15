Get up to 70% off Patagonia gear at Backcountry, with delivery in time for Christmas

Backcountry is running a huge sale on Patagonia gear right now, with up to 70% off fleeces, T-shirts, sweaters and other ethically-made essentials. The most popular sizes are selling out fast, so you'll need to move quickly, but there are some fantastic deals available and we've rounded up a selection of our favorites below.

Best of all, you can still get your sale bargains delivered in time for Christmas if you hurry. For standard shipping you'll need to place your order by 3pm MST today (December 15), and for two-day shipping the deadline is December 20 at 1pm MST. The final date for delivery by next-day air is December 31. Some exclusions apply - see full details.

Our favorite Patagonia deals

Patagonia Men's Shearling Jacket: $179 $107.40 at Backcountry

Save $71.60 A snug fleece steeply discounted ahead of Christmas, suitable for hikes and everyday wear. This offer applies to the New Navy colorway, and at the time of writing it's still available in small and large.

Patagonia Men's Classic Synchilla Vest: $179 $77.40 at Backcountry

Save $71.60 There's up to 40% off this cozy midlayer right now, made with soft 100% recycled polyester fleece. The deal applies to the Plume Gray version (shown here), and there's a good range of sizes still available at the time of writing.

Patagonia Men's 73 Skyline Pocket Responsibili-Tee: $55 $16.50 at Backcountry

Save $38.50 This recycled cotton blend top is going super cheap in the winter sale. This particular deal applies to the Sequoia Red colorway. Sizes are now limited.

Patagonia Women's Microdini Half Zip Fleece: $129 $77.40 at Backcountry

Save $51.60 This lightweight fleece works well as a midlayer on chilly days or an outer when it's milder thanks to a DWR coating. This deal applies to the Plume Gray version, which is being discontinued.

Patagonia Women's Alplight Down Pullover: $249 $74.50 at Backcountry

Save $ This warm layer packs down incredibly small, so you can easily shove it into a backpack for when the temperature drops. This winter sale offer applies to the Wavy Blue color, but there's also 50% off other options.