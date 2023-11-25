At $31.89, this Patagonia Houdini jacket is the best deal this Black Friday weekend

Right now, you can pick up a Patagonia Houdini windbreaker for just $31.83 at REI. That's an enormous saving of 70%, and applies to the jazzy Thriving Planet/Core colorway. You'll need to move fast to grab it, though – some sizes are now in limited stock.

I own a Houdini myself (in Lagom Blue), and I definitely paid a lot more than that! It's an incredibly useful little jacket that can be stuffed inside its own pocket and stashed in the side pocket of your backpack for whenever the temperature starts to drop. It's water resistant rather than fully waterproof, but it does an amazing job at blocking out icy winds, and I use it as my default running jacket throughout the winter.

If you're looking for something else, I'm rounding up all this year's best Patagonia Black Friday deals from around the web in both the US and the UK.