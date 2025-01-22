Popular Grand Canyon trails reopen after a poisonous gas leak at a source for drinking water forced closures

Several popular trails in the Grand Canyon National Park have reopened after workers stabilized a dangerous chlorine gas leak near the Roaring Springs waterfall.

The reopening came after concerned officials discovered the poisonous leak and opted to shut all three inner corridor hiking trails over concerns for hiker safety.

The Roaring Springs waterfall provides drinking water to the park and its visitors. Chlorine is regularly used to disinfect the water supply, treating it for potentially harmful microbes.

Officials worked swiftly the morning after the discovery to stabilize the leaks, allowing all three trails to reopen the same afternoon.

"All inner canyon corridor trails are now open to the public. The chlorine gas leak has been stabilized, and crews remain on scene to complete the repairs," officials said, in a a post on the Grand Canyon National Park Facebook page.

Known as the Inner Corridor trails, the stunning North Angel, North Kaibab, and South Kaibab routes guide visitors down from the canyon's rim to its floor, where they connect. The three hikes vary in length and difficulty. The most challenging, North Kaibab trail takes trekkers through 13.7 miles / 22km of stunning canyon terrain, dropping 5,740ft / 1,750m in elevation.

The Colorado River runs through the Grand Canyon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanning 1,904 square miles / 4,931 km2 of Arizona wilderness, the Grand Canyon National Park covers a massive expansive of stunning rock formations and backcountry terrain. The canyon itself is 277 miles long, 18 miles wide at its widest point, and a mile deep at its deepest point.

There are several ways to experience one of the biggest canyons in the world. You can take a three-week river trip through the sheer rock walls, fly overhead in a small plane or helicopter, or even straddle a mule for a half-day descent.

Perhaps the best way of all is on foot, as the Grand Canyon offers a wide array of breath-taking hikes.

The popular 13-mile / 20.9km South Rim trail hugs the canyon rim, treating trekkers to panoramic views of the ancient park. Alternatively, the strenuous Dripping Springs route guides hikers up a steep sandstone path built over a century ago. After a long, hard 6.9 mile / 11km hike, visitors are rewarded with a magnificent mossy hanging garden in a corner of the canyon.

Check out our expert guide for more epic hikes in the Grand Canyon.