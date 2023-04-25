Pro snowboarder misses jump and crashes into mountain biker's head

Swiss professional snowboarder Pat Burgener (opens in new tab) has shared a video of himself attempting to jump over French mountain biker Antoni Villoni (opens in new tab), with painful results. Burgener didn't get enough height on his flip, and ended up crashing right into Villoni's head.

Burgener, a two-time Olympian and musician (opens in new tab), shared a video of the crash, which was recorded by videographer Etienne Claret (opens in new tab). Burgener commented that it hurt, but it looks more painful for Villoni, who only had a second to register that he was about to take a snowboard to the skull.

As Matt Lorelli of winter sports site Powder (opens in new tab) notes, mistakes were made. Thankfully it seems that nobody was hurt though, and Villoni and Burgener both lived to ride another day (hopefully not into one another).

Burgener has competed in halfpipe, big air, and slopestyle events around the world. He represented Switzerland in the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, where he came fifth in the men's snowboard halfpipe, and again in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where he finished 11th.