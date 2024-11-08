Quick! You can save $450 on the tech-loaded Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch ahead of Black Friday

Fancy saving $450? Black Friday is still three weeks away, but you can snag a great deal on this top of the range smartwatch right now as the Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch is currently available for only $499.99, That's a mega 50% off its original list price.

Boasting an ultra bright AMOLED display alongside its exhaustive range of fitness trackers and sports modes, this super smart Garmin allows users to monitor their performance in all manner of conditions. Users can measure their heart rate, stress levels and sleep among a whole host of other metrics.

In addition to tracking your health, this super smart Garmin offers fully updated, accurate GPS mapping, perfect for long runs or hikes in the backcountry. The Epix Gen 2 is well equipped for to lengthy trips thanks to it's long-lasting battery life. Alive and kicking for up to 16 days in gesture mode and 42 hours in GPS mode, this Garmin can be a trusty companion in the wilderness.

On review, our expert tester was very impressed by the Epix Gen 2s stunning AMOLED display and super smart navigation tech. Its 1.9in / 47mm white titanium case protects the colorful 1.7in / 42mm AMOLED display from any significant damage.

You can get your hands on the Epix Gen 2 in this great deal via Amazon.

We've rounded up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals if you're looking for a different model.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 Smartwatch: $899.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $450 Featuring 1.3in always-on, with a silicone strap material, Corning Gorilla Glass lens material, passivated stainless steel as bezel material and fiber-reinforced polymer with steel rear cover Sapphire Editions for the case material.

Not in the US? Not to worry!

We've sorted the best daily deals on Garmin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch from where you are.