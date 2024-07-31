Ghost 16 shoe launch helps propel Brooks Running to record profits

2024 is turning out to be a great year for Brooks. The running shoe specialist maintained number one market share in the adult performance running footwear market in the US for the 10th consecutive quarter and held the top spot in the US specialty footwear retail segment through the first half of 2024.

Strong sales of three Brooks running shoes – the Ghost 16, the Glycerin 21 and the Ghost Max – have helped the brand achieve its best ever quarterly results in its history for the second quarter of 2024. And things are looking especially rosy for the company in North America.

For the second quarter of 2024, the Seattle-based firm reported a 15% year-on-year increase in revenue to set the new record. In North America revenues grew 19% in Q2 over the prior year.

Brooks held half of the top 10 shoe styles in US specialty retail for the third consecutive quarter with the Ghost, Ghost Max, Glycerin, Glycerin GTS and Adrenaline GTS.

“When you look at core markets and core products, we’re exceeding expectations and hitting record growth for us,” Brooks’ chief executive officer Dan Sheridan told Footwear News.

Brooks are also expected big things from its new Hyperion Max 2, introduced in June. The Hyperion Max 2 features DNA FLASH v2 nitrogen-infused foam and an added SpeedVault Plate to, claims the brand, “accelerate heel-to-toe transition and deliver a fast and responsive underfoot experience.”

Initial Hyperion Max 2 sales show strong consumer demand, with specialty retail and e-commerce sales up nearly three times that of the prior version.

Brooks Ghost Max (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

Brooks also updated the fan-favorite Ghost 16 with DNA LOFT v3 lightweight cushioning and an enhanced upper, propelling the Ghost 16 to the largest ever new product introduction for Brooks by pairs sold.

In the second half of this year, the brand will continue to push the pace of innovation, with 10 new or updated footwear styles slated to be released between August and December.