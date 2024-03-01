Reebok launches new Floatzig 1 shoe, promising a fun, bouncy run for everyone

Reebok has launched a new road running shoe, the Floatzig 1 – a light and springy shoe designed for runners of all levels. Super light and responsive shoes are typically reserved for high performance, but the Floatzig 1 is affordable enough for anyone to enjoy the fun of a bouncier run.

The shoe uses Reebok's Floatride Energy foam (the same type featured in shoes like the Floatride Energy 4 and Floatride Energy 5 Adventure), combined with the classic Zig Tech silhouette, which reduces weight and stiffness with V-shaped cutouts in the midsole.

Foam panels on the tongue and collar provide comfort and prevent rubbing, and the engineered mesh upper provides breathability (with reflective details for visibility after dark).

The Reebok Floatzig 1 will be available to order direct from Reebok, from Amazon, and at other retailers from April 4, with a list price of $130. It will launch alongside the new FloatZig Symmetros stability shoe (priced at $150), which will feature dual-density foam for extra cushioning on longer runs.

Later in the year, these two will be joined by a new carbon-plate version of the shoe, the FloatZig X1, and the off-road FloatZig 1 Adventure trail shoe.

Our writer Claire Maxted is currently testing the Floatzig 1 for Advnture, and will bring you a full review very soon.