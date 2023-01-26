Reebok launches new Nano X3 training shoe for the streets and the gym

Reebok has unveiled its latest training shoe made for running, outdoor training sessions, and indoor workouts. The Reebok Nano X3 is a successor to last year's Nano X2, and is designed to take you from the road to the gym and back again.

Typical road running shoes aren't suitable for weight training due to their thick foam midsoles, but the Nano series are designed to be versatile enough for hybrid workouts.

The biggest update is a new Lift and Run (L&R) chassis system built into the midsole to provide support during a range of different activities. The shoe has a TPU dome in the heel, which hardens under heavy loads for stability when lifting, preventing the problems associated with soft shoes.

When it's time to run, Reebok's Floatride Energy Foam provides plenty of shock-absorbing cushioning. This is paired with a TPU plate connected to the dome, which provides springy forward propulsion (something we always appreciate in speed training sessions).

There's also an updated heel clip for stability, plus a new outsole and tread pattern that should give extra grip for burpees and jumps.

We reviewed the versatile Reebok Nano X2 TR Adventure last year, and were impressed by its durable build and grip on a range of surfaces. We'll be putting the Nano X3 to the test soon, and will bring you a full review once we've put it through its paces on the roads and at the gym.