New Ride1Up Rift all-terrain e-bike will handle all the dirt you can throw at it
This fat tire e-bike can handle loads up to 150lb, whether you're cruising the streets or hitting the trails
California-based bike builder Ride1Up has launched a new fat tire e-bike for cruising the streets or hitting the trails, with enough carrying capacity to make bikepacking and touring a breeze. The Ride1Up Rift (opens in new tab) is an all-terrain machine that's built to handle all the dirt you can throw at it, without breaking the bank.
Ride1Up is known for making high quality, affordable e-bikes, including the excellent mid-drive Ride1Up Prodigy and ergonomically built Ride1Up Core. The new Rift has a list price of $1,895, which certainly isn't pocket change, but is very reasonable considering its specifications.
The Rift is equipped with a 48V 750W proprietary geared hub motor, powered by a 48v 20ah Samsung Battery. It can hit speeds up to 28mph with pedal assistance, or 20mph with the throttle alone, and has a maximum range of 40-60 miles depending on factors including rider weight, terrain, and level of power assistance.
It's fitted with fat 26x4in Kenda Tires, front suspension to soak up bumps, integrated fenders, lights, and a rear rack to handle loads up to 150lb. You can also easily attach other accessories, racks and baskets using the Connect+ system.
Like most Ride1Up bikes, the Rift is available in both step-over and step-through frame variants so you can ride comfortably, and comes in three colors: forest green, Arctic white, and graphite gray.
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).