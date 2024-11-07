ROLL wants you to recover quickly from long runs in the backcountry with its new Superplush recovery shoes

Fed up with weary feet after a long day on the trails? Specialist shoe brand ROLL Recovery wants you to recover quickly with their new range of shoes, slides and flip flops.

The brand says its Superplush technology will soothe your feet after a tough trail run, minimising aches and aiding recovery. The thick, supportive sole is currently available in the Superplush Classic, Superplush Slide and Superplush Flip Flop.

Claiming to comfort all parts of your foot, the slip-on Superplush Classic shoes are made from ROLL’s own 'airyarn', a lightweight and breathable mesh made from recycled ocean plastics. The Classics also feature foam orthofit support, to cushion your arch and midfoot.

Following a heavy day on the trails, aches and pains in the midfoot and arch of your sole can be common, caused by overuse, inflammation or injury to the plantar fascia ligament.

Although the brand has yet to reveal specifications, ROLL’s Superflush slides and flip flops will feature similar orthofit technology to brace the sensitive midfoot area. This tech will be present in the Superplush midsole foam, an eco-friendly material made from algae.

In addition, both models will feature ROLL’s ‘Cradle Design’ footbed, a cushioned but firm sole that aims to balance comfort and structure to achieve a quick, painless recovery.

“The Superplush line was created to be a refuge for tired feet and promote overall foot health,” said ROLL CEO and co-founder Jeremy Nelson.

“Most footwear is designed for looks and not foot health. Too tight and restricting with performance footwear. Too soft, squishy, and unsupportive with recovery footwear currently on the market. So after performing extensive research and design the Superplush line was born.”

The ROLL Superplush Classic Recovery Shoes (Image credit: ROLL Recovery)

There’s been much debate over the benefits of recovery shoes. Investigating the issue recently, we asked David Gilmour, advanced sports therapist and co-founder of Glasgow Sports Injury Centre whether or not they actually do anything.

Gilmour explains that the basic principle of recovery is protection. The less your feet are bashed around after a tough run, the faster they’ll recover.

“What a branded company would do is make a shoe with loads of protection so for the next few days it’s like walking on pillows."

However, unlike other recovery tech such as sports massages and compression socks, there’s not yet any scientific evidence to prove the benefits of recovery shoes.

“If a brand like Hoka has come out and said this would probably help you recover, they’re probably not far off the mark. There’s certainly nothing negative about putting on a protective shoe, but I just don't know if they can prove the science,” concluded Gilmour.

ROLL's Classic Superplush recovery shoes are available on their website in men's and women's sizes for $110 / £87. The Superplush Slides and Flip Flops should be available by mid November.

