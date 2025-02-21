Scottish mountain rescue urges climbers to wear crampons, not microspikes, after a challenging winter rescue

Mountain rescue officials in Scotland are pleading with the public to use proper equipment, following a tough winter rescue.

The warning came after the Killin Mountain Rescue team was called to the Stuc a Chroin mountain on Sunday, February 16 to assist two hikers who'd become stranded in freezing, winter conditions and heavy snowfall.

"Another challenging rescue last night, this time on Stuc a Chroin," the KMRT said on Facebook.

On this occasion, the stranded pair had the right equipment to keep them warm while awaiting rescue.

“Our team successfully brought to safety two stranded climbers in full winter conditions.

"We want to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of proper winter gear. We’ve seen a concerning trend of microspikes use instead of crampons."

Microspikes are lightweight traction devices that can be attached to your hiking or mountaineering boots. They're designed to dig in and enhance your grip on icy, and moderately snow-packed surfaces. They're best suited to moderate weather conditions and relatively flat terrain.

Crampons are a necessity for mountaineering in the steep and often snowy Scottish Highlands. Compared to microspikes, they feature larger, more aggressive spikes capable of taking on steep inclines and technical climbing sections.

“Microspikes are not designed for the conditions currently facing most of Scotland’s mountains," the KMRT continued.

“For your safety, please use crampons and ice axes, and possess the necessary winter skills for winter mountaineering."

Conditions in the Scottish highlands can be unforgiving in the winter months (Image credit: Getty Images)

Different types of crampons are suited to different terrains. C3 crampons are the best for tough mountaineering routes at high altitudes. They feature 14 large and aggressive spikes per shoe and can be used to dig into hard ice and keep you upright in extreme snowy conditions.

If you're eying up a winter expedition in the Scottish Highlands, and wondering which crampons to use, check out our expert guide.

Our favorites are the Grivel G12s, which boast an easy, precise fit and large reliable spikes.

In his four-and-a-half star review, climbing expert Matthew Jones said this reliable pair: "has proven its ability in mountain ranges worldwide, combining a robust build with versatile steep-ground performance."

For more on winter equipment, check out our how mountaineering expert Alex Foxfield updates his hiking gear for winter.