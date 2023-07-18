Sealskinz launches new outdoor gear to keep you dry and comfortable, rain or shine
The Vitae range includes waterproof hats, a water repellent hoodie, soft bamboo socks, and UV-protective T-shirts
Sealskinz has just launched its first full range of waterproof clothing to keep you dry this summer from head to foot.
The company has long been known for its waterproof socks and gloves, but the new Vitae range is its first full range of clothing. It includes three waterproof hats (two caps and a bucket hat) to keep you dry in summer downpours, a water repellent hoodie that's ideal for paddling and fishing, a pair of swim shorts, and soft bamboo socks in various styles. There are even UV-protective T-shirts for when the sun makes an appearance.
Each of the three waterproof hats features a three-layer Aquasealz construction to shrug off rain and snow, and come with a lifetime waterproof guarantee. The Salle (£30) is a traditional style baseball hat with a foldable peak so you can easily pack it away for the sun or the rain.
The Scole (£35) is also a peaked hat with a rigid brim, UV protective fabric, and a thoughtfully designed zippered pocket on the back that's just the right size for stashing a credit card or house key.
Finally, the Lynford (£40) is a bucket hat made from waterproof canvas with a button-closure pocket and adjustable bungee cord to help you get the right fit.
All three designs are available for men and women. We'll be testing the Salle hat soon, putting it through its paces in the notoriously changeable British weather.
