Second climber in less than a month falls to death at popular Spanish climbing spot

The university student from Ireland fell 500ft to her death while her partner survived

A university student from Ireland has become the second climber in less than a month to fall to her death at a popular Spanish climbing spot.

The incident took place on Friday, January 10 when 21-year-old Eve McCarthy from Shankill was climbing in the Swiss Sector close to the infamous Caminito del Rey pathway near Malaga.

McCarthy and her partner were reportedly descending after a day of climbing when they took the wrong route. McCarthy's partner told local police that the pair lost their balance and fell over the side of a ravine – she plunged 500ft to her death while he managed to grab onto a rock and break his fall.

Last month, we reported on a 20-year-old British man who died after falling from the via ferrata route in the Caminito del Rey. This 8k walkway is pinned along the steep walls of a narrow gorge and is considered one of the most dangerous routes in the world.

Climbing safety

Like hiking and skiing, climbing is an inherently dangerous activity and there is always risk associated with it, even when you are experienced. There are, however, things you can do help keep yourself safe.

Take rock climbing skills classes with a trained professional

Wear a helmet , even when on the ground

, even when on the ground Take good care of your ropes by cleaning them and inspecting your ropes and other gear regularly

by and inspecting your ropes and other gear regularly Wear well-fitting climbing shoes and harness

Climb with people you trust and communicate properly on belay

Check the weather before you go and stick to dry days for outdoor climbing

before you go and stick to dry days for Climb indoors when the weather isn’t playing ball

Learn more in our article on the dangers of climbing and how to minimize your risk.