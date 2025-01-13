Skier dies after falling into 'deep snow sinkhole' at popular resort

Reporting officers say poor visibility at the time may have contributed to the accident

A skier has died after falling into a deep snow sinkhole at a popular Canadian ski resort.

The 67-year-old man, who has not been named, was visiting family in the area and skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort in BC when the incident took place last Wednesday.

Elk Valley RCMP reports that poor visibility at that time may have led the man into a "naturally occurring terrain trap" at the base of one of the first lift towers of the Polar Peak lift, near the top of the ski hill.

They describe the trap as "a deep naturally occurring oval sink hole approximately 20 feet by 30 feet wide and filled with loose and undisturbed snow."

When they arrived on the scene, the man was already being transported to hospital after "tremendous efforts" by Fernie ski patrol and BC Ambulance to keep him alive. However, he died at the hospital several hours later.

Deep pockets of snow commonly form at the base of structures such as lift towers and trees, and pose a great danger to skiers, even in-bounds. Last March, two skiers died in tree wells – one in Wyoming and another in Colorado – just a few days apart.

Out in the open, falling snow compacts and becomes firm, but tree branches and lift towers prevent this settling from taking place, resulting in a depression of deep and very loose snow which is not obvious to the naked eye. Depending on how much snow has fallen over the winter, tree wells can be 10 feet deep, or more.

To keep yourself safe from snow sinkholes, use the following safety tips:

Keep your distance from lift towers and trees.

Ski with a partner and stay in sight of each other.

Educate yourself on powder skiing and backcountry skiing as well as avalanche safety.

Ski within your ability and stay in control.

If you're going into the backcountry or anywhere off-piste, carry emergency gear: your phone, avalanche beacon, shovel, probe, RECCO reflector and consider an inflatable ski backpack.

Read our article on staying safe around tree wells and sinkholes for more information on what to do if you or your partner falls into one.