It's not a typo, this snug Patagonia jacket is under $70 at Backcountry right now

Right now, you can pick up the Patagonia Houdini jacket for just $65.99 at Backcountry – a huge saving of 39%. The deal applies to the women's version in black, but the Thriving Planet/Core and Sedge Green options are also on offer.

The Patagonia Houdini is my all-time favorite running jacket. It's extremely light, tipping the scales at around 100g depending on your size, but also amazingly warm, and really cuts out windchill during training sessions. It's made from recycled ripstop nylon, with a high quality coil zipper to keep out drafts. When the weather warms up, you can stuff it inside its own chest pocket, which zips closed to create a little bundle that you can easily pop in your running backpack, hydration pack, or even a running belt.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia Houdini jacket near you.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket: $ 109 $65.99 at Backcountry

Save $43.01 The Houdini is a super lightweight, packable running jacket, and is just half price right now. This particular deal applies to the black colorway, but the Thriving Planet/Core Brown, and Sedge Green options are also on offer.

My only real criticism of the Patagonia Houdini is its lack of reflective details, which means you'll need to wear a light or something else bright when you're heading out before dawn or after dusk. That's only a small drawback though, and it otherwise comes highly recommended.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Patagonia Houdini jacket where you are: