Sprinting bear nearly wipes out skiers at Tahoe resort

A skier vacationing at a California resort had the fright of their life yesterday when they were nearly flattened by a black bear sprinting across a run. The skier, @Tao7570, posted a video from their GoPro camera, showing the animal suddenly emerging from the right and missing him by inches as it sprints to nearby tree cover.

The close call happened at Heavenly Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, which covers 4,800 acres of ski terrain.

"Almost hit a bear skiing down ridge run Heavenly," wrote Tao. "Didn't realize it was a bear until it was too close."

Black bears (but not grizzlies) are a regular sight in the Lake Tahoe Basin, with cinnamon-colored animals like this one being the most common. Spotting one can be exciting for visitors, but it's important to give them plenty of space (provided they don't come hurtling towards you), and prevent access to garbage and human food to prevent habituation.

"You are responsible for your safety and the safety of wildlife," says Heavenly Ski Resort. "Please help keep wildlife 'wild' by not approaching or feeding animals as they may become aggressive. Our food may harm animals or even cause them death.

"Maintain a safe viewing distance. If an animal approaches you, it is your responsibility to move away and maintain a safe distance."

For more advice, see our guides what to do if you meet a bear and wildlife safety: eight tips for unexpected encounters.