Strava launches much-needed update that makes it easier to edit your activities with just 2 taps

Quick Edit is now available to all Strava users

Tired of jumping through hoops to customize your adventures on Strava after a workout? Good news – a new update launched today lets you quickly edit your activities before you even get your trail running shoes off.

Quick Edit is now available to all Strava users and lets you effortlessly update and share (or hide) details of your time on on the trail, helping you to personalize each workout or adventure. The update takes the most common activity edits and privacy controls accessed by Strava's 125 million users and makes them instantly accessible as soon as you've uploaded an activity.

"Quick Edit puts the power in the hands of our users to easily tailor what they share and how they connect with their community," says Zipporah Allen, Strava’s Chief Business Officer.

Now, when you finish that hike, ride or trail run, as soon as you upload your activity, you can manage who sees it, hide specific workout data to protect your privacy, customize your activity title to gain more kudos and upload photos and videos with just two taps.

Quick Edit was initially unveiled in July and follows a series of recent feature launches including Dark mode, Family Plan and Weekly Heatmaps.

To access Quick Edit, open the Strava app after syncing an activity from a device and you'll be able to easily modify the following:

Audience settings: Decide who can see your activity details – that can be everyone, just followers, or only yourself.

Decide who can see your activity details – that can be everyone, just followers, or only yourself. Hide details: Conceal specific stats, such as start time, pace (for runs), power (for rides), calories and heart rate from other users.

Conceal specific stats, such as start time, pace (for runs), power (for rides), calories and heart rate from other users. Activity title: Strava data shows that titled activities are almost 4x more likely to receive kudos. Unique titles also make activities easier to find and revisit later.

Strava data shows that titled activities are almost 4x more likely to receive kudos. Unique titles also make activities easier to find and revisit later. Map visibility: Choose to hide the entire route and map for each activity.

Choose to hide the entire route and map for each activity. Photos and videos: Upload media to visually enhance your activity for your followers or for your own enjoyment.

If you make no changes on the Quick Edit screen, your default settings will apply automatically.

For more in-depth customization, there is also an Advanced Edit option on the Quick Edit screen, where you can add private notes, specify what gear you used, adjust sport types and select map styles.