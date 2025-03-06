The Altra Mont Blanc was one of the fastest shoes on the trail last year – it just got speedier

Last year, records came crashing down right, left and center in the world of ultra running and one of the most exciting feats was easily Tara Dower's new course record on the Appalachian Trail, which she crushed in 40 days wearing a pair of Altra Mont Blanc BOAs. Now, the brand that puts the zero in zero drop trail running shoes is back with a newer, speedier Mont Blanc.

The Altra Mont Blanc Speed takes some of the key ingredients from both the BOAs and the Mont Blanc Carbons then cooks up a new recipe that's lighter and, according to the brand anyway, faster than ever.

The Speed's silhouette looks a bit like that of the Carbon, with not too much rocker, not too much sole. Like the Carbon, it uses a blend of two of Altra's proprietary foams in the midsole: Ego Max compound in the rim for added bounce and durability (something fans have been asking for on social media) and Ego Pro in the core which is extra light. The midsole is just a wafer's-width thinner than its predecessors at 29 mm.

The brand has gone with the same tried and tested Vibram Litebase outsole as the other versions, which shaves grams and offers good grip on both wet and dry trails. In the end, the shoe is over an ounce lighter than the BOA and nearly one ounce lighter than the Carbon.

Light can mean flimsy and that's not what you want on rough trails, but in the Speed Altra has added a "flexible yet firm" StoneGuard insert which essentially provides underfoot protection from rocks and rough ground to stave off fatigued feet and enhance stability.

They might have thought to add speed laces to their speediest shoe, but it's just regular laces here and right on brand, you can expect a wide toe box to allow your toes to splay and not a hint of a drop from heel to toe.

The Altra Mont Blanc is intended for technical trails and long days. It's available now for a not-too-shabby $185.00 in Black/Lime from REI in the US and coming soon to the UK for £165 at Altra.