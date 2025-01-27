The awesome Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2 Zip Pullover is "less than featherlight" for running in the cold – it's 41% off right now

This highly packable shell keeps the winds off and stashes in your pocket when you warm up

Running in cold temperatures requires meticulous layering, and nothing is more effective than a windproof shell that can be stashed in your pocket when you don't need it. Enter the awesome Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2 Zip Pullover which is down to just $82.99 at Patagonia right now. That's a massive saving of 41% off this running jacket, which one runner says is "less than feather light."

Tipping the scales at just 3.7 ounces, you wouldn't notice this jacket in your pocket any more than you would a deck of cards, but pull it on and the recycled nylon ripstop shell will provide instant relief from a cold wind without making you overheat.

The shell is treated with a PFC-free DWR so you'll be protected against a drizzle during those long days on the trail, and front and back vents help you dump heat when you hit the steep stuff.

This deal applies to both men's sizing and women's sizing in nearly all colorways, but Patagonia gear likes to fly off the shelves, so don't delay if you're getting kitted out for spring.

Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2 Zip Pullover: $139 $82.99 at Patagonia

Save $57 A hoodless, highly packable half-zip wind shell for take-it-anywhere weather resistance on high-output days. Made of 100% recycled nylon ripstop, with front and back vents. Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Check women's sizing.

The Houdini Stash comes equipped with two side pockets to stash running gels for easy access or keys when you're not carrying a pack, and a handy zipper garage ensures everything is cinched away for optimal comfort.

