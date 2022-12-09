The rugged Amazfit T-Rex GPS watch is just $70 right now

Right now, you can pick up the rugged Amazfit T-Rex sports watch at Amazon for just $69.99 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 50% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen it. The T-Rex is built for life outdoors, whether it's trail running, climbing, hiking, or camping, and has always been good value, but this deal is exceptional.

The T-Rex is built like a tank, with impressive heat, cold, and shock resistance to take pretty much anything you can throw at it on the trail or the crag. It looks great too, largely thanks to its big, bright AMOLED display, which is much easier to read in tricky lighting conditions than the memory-in-pixel (MIP) screens of most sports watches.

We've seen some good offers on the original T-Rex since the arrival of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 earlier this year, but this one is something special. If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Amazfit T-Rex near you.

Save $70 This seriously tough sports watch is half price for a limited time. If you're looking for a Christmas gift for the adventurer in your life, or just want an upgrade for yourself, it's an excellent deal.

That impressive display doesn't come at the expense of battery life though, and the T-Rex can keep running for up to 20 days between charges depending on use.

It offers 14 dedicated workout modes, including outdoor trekking, trail running, and mountain climbing to name just a few, and also helps you track your sleep and recovery so you can balance training and rest. If you didn't see the watch you wanted in this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, this might be the one for you.

