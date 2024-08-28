I've taken this Therm-A-Rest sleeping pad all around the world, and it's down to $100 in REI's Labor Day sale

I use the Therm-A-Rest Prolite Apex on every overnight adventure, and it's going cheap right now

REI's Labor Day sale is on now, and you can grab the brilliant Therm-A-Rest Prolite Apex sleeping pad for just $101.19 at REI for a limited time. This shaves $35 off this light and surprisingly plush pad that gets four stars among REI customers.

This is the sleeping pad I use myself, and I've taken it all around Colorado, the United Kingdom, the French countryside and the Alps. It's been thrown around on planes, made car camping trips easier and taken a beating on backpacking trips, and still gives me a great night's sleep.

It's a great price for a top-quality pad and applies to the regular sizing, while you can also save 25% on the long and wide sizing. The sale ends on Monday, September 2 so you might want to act fast in case stocks run out.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Therm-A-Rest Prolite Apex sleeping pad where you are.

Save 25% Pairing essential 3-season comfort with lightweight packability, the Therm-a-Rest ProLite Apex self-inflating sleeping pad offers top-notch performance for backpacking.

Where I think this pad really excels is in its packability. Somehow it rolls up even smaller than either of my older pads, but inflates into a bigger cushion. This makes it really easy to slide into the stuff sack, which I’ve had to wrestle with in the past, and the stuff sack is designed to be a little larger and comes with compression straps, which means I can just cinch it tight.

When it comes to comfort, this pad easily excels beyond any of the Therm-A-Rests I’ve loved before. I sleep on all sides, but primarily I’m a side sleeper and no part of me touches the ground on this pad when it’s inflated. At two inches, it’s super plush but really stable, so I'm never bouncing around and it also doesn’t make that annoying crinkly noise when I roll over. It’s not as comfy as my bed at home, but I took out a second mortgage to buy that bed so that would be unrealistic. But it’s the comfiest air mattress I’ve slept on and I can’t believe it can be that plush and packable.

Read more on my favorite features of this pad in my review of the Therm-A-Rest Prolite Apex sleeping pad.

