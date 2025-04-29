This "cozy" Therm-a-Rest sleeping bag gives side sleepers plenty of room to curl up in comfort and it's a massive 40% off at Backcountry right now

Grab this premium bag for less than $115 right now

When it comes to comfortable nights in the wild, few brands are as trusted as Therm-a-Rest and we've spotted a great deal on one of its highly-rated synthetic sleeping bags this spring.

Right now, you can pick up the cozy Therm-a-Rest Saros 32F Sleeping Bag for just $113.89 at Backcountry. That's a massive savings of 40% off the regular asking price for this sleeping bag, which gets nearly perfect marks from campers who have enjoyed a good night's sleep with it.

Comfort is key in a sleeping bag, and this model is designed with what Therm-A-Rest calls a W.A.R.M fit, standing for With Additional Room for Multiple positions. That means you're free to toss, turn and roll around in comfort, making it great for side sleepers.

The Saros is equipped with straps to attach it to your sleeping pad, so you don't even have to worry about rolling off in the middle of the night if you're an active sleeper.

This bag is packed with 1lb 4oz of eraLoft Polyester Hollow Fiber insulation, which is a little heavier and bulkier than down, but has the benefit of keeping you warm if it gets wet. And at only 2lb 5oz, it's far from the heaviest bag we've tested.

This deal applies to the regular sizing in the Stargazer colorway, and the product looks to be trending on Backcountry so we recommend you act fast.

If you're outside of the US, scroll to the bottom of this article to find the best deals on Therm-a-Rest sleeping bags near you.

Tackle chilly nights at camp with zoned insulation in the places you need it most, and an oversized draft tube to prevent cold spots and trap heat, and the brand's "Toe-asis Foot Warmer Pocket" to keep your tootsies toasty.

