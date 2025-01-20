“This job is unlike anything I’ve ever done before" – take remote working to a whole new level in one of the most beautiful places on earth
British Antarctic Survey is looking for people to work at its research stations in Antarctica in a range of roles
Do you like wild spaces, science and getting away from people? If so, the British Antarctic Survey needs you.
The UK's national polar research organization just posted several new positions that require you to spend between six and 18 months in one of the most remote and beautiful places on earth – Antarctica.
Applications are now open for positions including electronics engineer, field guide, radio operator and marine biologist, and those who have already taken up positions with the BAS say it's unlike anything else.
“There’s something special about Antarctica and the people that adventure there that gets under your skin," says Head of Vehicles Ben Norrish, who has spent 16 seasons working in Antarctica.
"I would say to anyone who’s even a bit curious about what it’s like to live on the ice, take the leap and apply for the job of a lifetime – you won’t regret it and you don’t know where it might take you."
The BAS tells us other positions are pending including carpenters, chefs, electricians and plumbers.
“This job is unlike anything I’ve ever done before," says Eloise Saville, a carpenter in her first season at Halley VI Research Station
"If I’d known this was an option earlier, I’d have been working my way down here all along.”
BAS scientists have been living and working in the extremes of Antarctica and the Arctic for over 60 years. They discovered the hole in the ozone layer and identified key evidence for climate change in ancient ice.
You can learn more about living and working in Antarctica with the BAS podcast Iceworld. If you're curious to know what type of adventure awaits you in Antarctica when you're off the clock, start with Xavier de le Rue's new ski documentary In a Lifetime.
Salaries start at £29,273 per annum, with a benefits package, and of course, you'll incur no external costs whilst living there as living expenses like accommodation, food, travel, specialist clothing, tools and training are all supplied.
The first batch of the jobs are now on the BAS website at bas.ac.uk/vacancies.
