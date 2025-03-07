This lightweight and portable Big Agnes tent is a smart option for long trips in the wilderness, and it's now 30% off
The Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 tent can be packed up and carried around the backcountry without weighing you down
If you're planning a lengthy hiking or bikepacking trip to the wilderness, take a look at this light and portable two-person tent from Big Agnes. Right now, you can snag the Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Tent for just $314.93 at Backcountry - 30% off its list price of $449.95.
This versatile camping shelter was designed for on-the-go adventures. It weighs just 2lb 8oz / 1.1kg and packs down to a small, portable size. This tent is made from breathable ripstop nylon / polyester mesh materials and comes with a protective nylon rainfly to ward off the elements.
In our expert guide to the best two-person tents, we ranked the Tiger Wall UL2 as our favorite model for bikepacking. Alongside its minimal weight and portable design, expert reviewer Matthew Jones praised the roomy inside.
"The double-door, two-vestibule set-up offers gear storage and easy access. Overhead pockets keep smartphones and headlamps off the tent floor and close at hand when needed," said Matthew.
Like what you see? Act fast, as the Tiger Wall UL2 tent has now been discontinued, so when stocks sell out it's gone for good,
Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 tent: $449.95 $314.93 at REI
Save $135 This highly-rated Big Agnes tent features a protective nylon rainfly, capable of keeping you dry on harsh, rainy days in the wilderness. It's also super lightweight and can be carried around with ease.
Not in the U.S? Don't stress; look below for today's best deals on Big Agnes Tiger Wall tents where you are.
