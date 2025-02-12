Enjoy "unmatched warmth" in this lightweight down jacket from Arc'teryx, now $100 off at REI

The Altra Lone Peak 8 trail running shoes are comfortable, durable and supportive, and they're down to a great price for the holidays

With President's Day just around the corner, there are some spicy deals to be found on outdoor gear. Right now, you can snag yourself the Arc'teryx Thorium Down Hoody for just $400.93 at REI. That might still sound like a pricey jacket, but that's a persuasive $100 off the regular list price for this lightweight down jacket, which REI customers say offers "unmatched warmth."

Packed with 750-fill-power responsibly sourced gray goose down but tipping the scales at only around 1 lb, this jacket offers outstanding thermal performance for its weight. If you're worried about getting sweaty in cold weather, the brand's Down Composite Mapping strategically places breathable Coreloft synthetic insulation in areas where you're prone to moisture.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing in all colorways, but some size/color combinations have already sold out so we recommend you act fast to seal this deal.

Save $99 Melding technical performance with everyday design, the Arc'teryx Thorium Down Hoody jacket delivers serious warmth with its 750-fill-power goose down and Coreloft synthetic insulation. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

The Bluesign-approved Thorium Hoody has a roomier fit and a longer length than its predecessor, the Thorium AR plus articulated patterning to help with unrestricted mobility and a high collar to block out more of the chill. It comes with its own stuff sack for easy packing.

