This powerful Garmin Forerunner watch is down to its lowest ever price today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music for just $202.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a huge saving of 42% off the list price, and the cheapest this feature-packed running watch has ever been, even beating last year's Black Friday sale price.

Garmin has just launched the new Forerunner 265, but if you're sticking to a more modest budget then the slightly older Forerunner 245 Music is still a great option. it's still an excellent GPS watch that has stood the test of time well, and Garmin has kept its features fresh with frequent software updates – even adding features taken straight from its newer devices.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music near you.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: $349.99 $202.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $147.04 The Forerunner 245 is an excellent mid-range running watch, and is down to its cheapest ever price at Amazon right now. This is the Music edition, which means you can transfer tunes and podcasts to it, and listen with Bluetooth headphones.

As well as key features like GPS location tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and all-day heart rate monitoring, and free training plans through Garmin Coach, you'll also be able to see your training load and effect, daily suggested workouts, and predicted recovery times. And because this is Music edition, you can also save music to the watch and listen with your best running headphones.

The Forerunner 245 Music is an excellent mid-level watch if you want to kick your running up the the next level, but if it doesn't quite fit the bill, check out our roundup of the best Garmin watches to find out which will be right for you.

