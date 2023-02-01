Garmin Forerunner 265: everything we know so far

Garmin has yet to launch its first new watch of 2023, but if current rumors are correct, it might just be the Garmin Forerunner 265.

This is pretty surprising timing. After all, the Forerunner 255 only made its debut last summer, and Garmin usually leaves at least two years between releases. However, a flurry of prematurely uploaded store listings and even a collection of pre-production photos suggests the company is shaking things up already.

Details of the watch's exact specifications remain tightly under wraps, but it seems likely that it's going to be an entry-level triathlon watch like the Forerunner 255. That means dependable GPS, solid recovery tracking, a good range of sports tracking profiles, and a multi-sports mode that makes switching between swimming, cycling, and running a piece of cake.

First pictures

Back in September 2022, we got our first glimpse of what might be the Garmin Forerunner 265S. Following Garmin's naming conventions, this would be a slightly smaller version of the standard 265, and would likely be released at the same time.

The anonymous author of the5krunner shared a series of photos from an equally anonymous source showing a watch that closely resembles the Forerunner 255, but with a new AMOLED display rather than a memory-in-pixel screen. We won't reproduce the images here for copyright reasons, but you can check them out in the5krunner's original article (opens in new tab).

I was initially very skeptical about the pictures, but running them through error-level analysis software revealed no obvious signs of tampering or editing other than the black bars used to obscure the serial number and possibly protect the identity of the leaker.

Price and other details

Things then went quiet until January 2023, when two European stores seemed to prematurely publish listing pages for both the Forerunner 265 and the Forerunner 965 (which is expected to launch on the same date).

Reliable leaker Flo of Fitness Tracker Test (opens in new tab), who has been first to spot detail of many new GPS watches, noticed details of the two Forerunners posted by online retailers Runningxpert (opens in new tab) and RunningDirect (opens in new tab). The listings have now been removed, but they suggested that the watches will be priced at €499.99 for the Forerunner 265S Music edition, and €649.99 for the standard Forerunner 965.

RunningDirect is the third online retailer to list the incoming Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 and the first to confirm projected prices of €499.99 and €649.99.#garmin #forerunner #running #sports #wearables pic.twitter.com/kDvGbhEOqVJanuary 26, 2023 See more

That's €100 more than the Forerunner 255S Music and standard 955, which sounds about right if the big difference between the two is a new type of display.

One feature I'm not expecting to see on the Forerunner 265 is an ECG sensor for use with the ECG app recently launched for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The photos from September 2022 may only represent an early prototype, but they appear to show a watch with a fully plastic case and bezel. The ECG app requires a metal bezel to conduct an electrical current.

I'm keeping a lookout for more information about both the Forerunner 265 and 965, and will bring you further details as soon as possible. In the meantime, take a look at Advnture's roundup of the best Garmin watches for ratings and reviews of all the latest models.