Training Today app for Apple Watch launches ‘dynamic workouts’ for runners

The Training Today fitness tracker app for Apple Watch has launched a new feature that generates bespoke personalized training sessions individually curated using your ‘readiness to train’ (RTT) score.

These new ‘dynamic run workout sets’ are structured run session recommendations based on a user’s unique RTT score. Workouts can be selected from five categories: Strength, Aerobic Endurance, Speed Endurance, Speed or Recovery. You can then pick a challenge level: easy, reduced, normal, elevated, or challenging.

Once you're happy with selected set and challenge level, Training Today will create the workout and send it directly to your Apple Watch. You can then access it via the Apple Watch app, which guides you through your session and shows when you've successfully completed it.

The Training Today app, which launched in May 2020, uses your Apple's Watch's biometrics together with its own algorithm to generate RTT values based on factors such as heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, and activity. It displays this as a numerical score and color-coded charts, with detailed graphs and extra analytics available if you're a subscriber. Multi-day charts – with insights offered throughout the day – help you spot common triggers and patterns in your scores, so you can adapt your lifestyle and training choices accordingly.

Dynamic workouts on the Training Today app for Apple Watch (Image credit: Training Today)

Further updates are also planned for the coming months; including the introduction of full training plans and workouts that cover additional sports, such as swimming and cycling.

Founder and managing director of Training Today, Ian Blackburn, says “This is a pivotal development for the Training Today app, and signals the hard work that is going on behind the scenes to create the most intuitive and user-friendly fitness app.

“I have used an Apple Watch for many years, and have found that although the metrics are superb, they are simply not actionable, being difficult to interpret and analyze. The Training Today app smooths and simplifies this data, communicating it via colour and numbers so that an individual can easily access the key pieces of information.

“Our new dynamic workouts take things to a whole new level, offering users the opportunity to not only see their RTT score but also put it into practice, and this is only the start for us as we continue to grow and develop.”

The Training Today app is free to download and is compatible with iOS devices. Subscriptions are available from $2.95 / £2.95 a month or $19.99 / £19.99 a year, with a special offer of $26.99 / £26.99 for a lifetime subscription currently available.