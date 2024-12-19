Why not treat yourself this Christmas with a massive £70 off this technical softshell jacket from Montane?

Dominate the mountains with the Montane Tenacity XT at just £89 in GO Outdoors holiday sale

UK retailer GO Outdoors is having a giant holiday sale right now, making it easy to re-fit your kit or shop for the hikers in your fife. Right now, you can grab the stretchy Montane Men’s Tenacity XT Hooded Softshell Jacket for just £89 at GO Outdoors. That's a gigantic discount of £71 off the regular list price for this softshell jacket that's built for technical climbing and mountaineering.

The helmet-compatible hood, adjustable hem, and articulated sleeves all work together to offer you enhanced protection and comfort when a cold wind is blowing on an alpine peak.

Four-way stretch provides comfort, easy layering and freedom of movement for technical mountain activities, while abrasion resistance helps keep this jacket fortified against rubbing from ropes and rocks. The synthetic blend helps you manage moisture during high energy activities.

This deal applies to men's sizing, and while you do have to be a member to make these savings, you can easily sign up and enjoy 12 months of benefits like up to 61% off hiking gear for just £5 a year. If you're looking for other items for hiking, you can shop the entire sale here.

The best softshell jackets are lighter alternatives to full on waterproofs for days where you're pretty confident you're not going to face a deluge or absolutely Baltic conditions. Once you start venturing out in one, you'll realize how much more freedom you'll feel compared to when wearing a stiffer hardshell.

