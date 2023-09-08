How did a brand new pickup truck end up stuck on a Colorado 14er hiking trail?

The shiny 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 has been stranded at one of the highest points in Colorado for a week

Hikers hoping to complete the newly reopened Decalibron trail in Colorado's high country lately have come across a surprising new feature – a brand new pickup truck that's gotten stuck on the popular hiking trail.

Most people wear hiking boots to climb 14ers, but user posts on the Colorado 14ers Facebook page reveal that someone attempted it in a 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 and has been stuck on the side of Mount Cameron for over a week. Hiker Elizabeth Bennet posted a picture of the truck on September 3, showing it stuck in an area of scree with a rough trail through it.

"Apparently someone thought it was a good idea to drive up the Decalibron trail? This was on the side of Cameron looking towards Bross. Looks like they got themselves into quite the predicament," commented Bennet.

The truck is built for off-road adventures, but has proven no match for Colorado's highest peaks, with pictures showing the truck has partially slid off the trail at close to 14,000 feet above sea level, leaving no possibility of turning around or bailing out.

The Decalibron trail is a seven-mile trail that takes around 30,000 hikers each year to the summits of four 14ers: Lincoln, Cameron, Bross and Democrat. Part of the trail lies on private property and the landowner closed access to Lincoln and Democrat earlier this year after state senators quashed a bill that would have limited the liability of property owners who allow public access to private land.

They reopened the trail in July and we have no doubt they are already regretting their decision to do so. Comments on the Facebook post suggest that the truck has Arkansas plates, leading some to speculate the driver was an out-of-towner who did not know what they were getting themselves into. They most likely set off on a road from the east that is appropriate for such vehicles before becoming lost and ending up on the hiking trail. There are old mining roads which can be used by 4X4 vehicles on Bross, but many are on private property and not well-marked.

Other hikers have commented that at least one attempt has been made to extract the vehicle, without success. We're sure the truck's owner will be keen to reclaim his property before the snow arrives, which could happen any minute now.

All trail users are reminded to know how to read a map and research their route before setting off on foot or on four wheels.