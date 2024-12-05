Watch the trailer for The Salt Path, the new Gillian Anderson movie based on one of our favorite hiking books
The Salt Path is a memoir of walking the 630-mile South West Coast path, now adapted into a movie to be released next year
A trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the book The Salt Path has hit the internet, showing Gillian Anderson taking on the role of Raynor Winn as she tackles a 630-mile long-distance hiking path with her terminally ill husband.
Based on the emotional memoir by Winn, The Salt Path tells the tale of a couple who have hit rock bottom. After losing everything, Winn's husband Moth – played in the film by Jason Isaacs – is diagnosed with an incurable condition.
Newly homeless, the middle-aged couple decide to pack up their tent and walk the rugged South West Coast Path, which follows England's Devonshire and Cornwall Coasts from Minehead to Poole.
Winn's 2018 recounting of the journey made our list of the best hiking books, and now we're looking forward to seeing it played out on the big screen based on the trailer, which you can watch below.
The film has already been screened at several festivals including the Toronto Film Festival, and the trailer suggests that it remains close to the book. It was filmed on and around the hiking trail, showcasing the rugged beauty of the UK's southwest coast.
The film is the directorial debut from theater director Marianne Elliott, who has directed several National Theatre Live productions as well as the recent television series of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads.
Elliot tells Deadline that she was drawn to Winn's strength and courage throughout such a difficult time.
"The love of her life was going to die. Everything that she knew of herself as a woman had gone, but she does something really amazing."
The Salt Path is due to hit screens on April 25, 2025 and we highly recommend reading the book first.
