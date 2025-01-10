We camped wild in the Big Agnes Fly Creek HV UL2 tent and it was "surprisingly rugged" – grab yours for 50% off at REI right now

The tent has been re-launched with a new fabric, and that means you can scoop up the original and save $200

As we announced earlier this week, Colorado brand Big Agnes has just launched its new eco-friendly waterproof tent fabric, HyperBead, coming this spring, and that means some of their most popular tents are now going cheap. Right now, you can pick up the Big Agnes Fly Creek HV UL2 Solution-Dyed Tent for just $199.83 at REI. That's a staggering discount of 50% off the list price for this ultralight, two-person tent that we found to be surprisingly rugged when we took it out into the wild.

Our contributing writer Craig Taylor says one of his favorite things about the Fly Creek HV is its "tiny" pack size, squashing it down to about the size of a grapefruit to make his light adventures even faster. But don't be fooled – there's plenty of space for you and your gear.

"It provides more than enough space for one person and gear, and the roomy vestibule allows you to keep muddy boots and other bits of kit well out of the elements. You can also fully sit up in the tent and move around freely, which is a welcome feature for tents of this pack size and weight," says Craig, who admits that it would be a tight fit for two, but an excellent solution for a solo backpacker.

This deal applies to the Taupe colorway, and the model has been discontinued following the announcement of the new fabric, we suggest you act fast to lock this price down.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Big Agnes Fly Creek HV UL2 Solution-Dyed Tent where you are.

This waterproof, single-door tent has added head space and the solution-dyed fabric is both better for the environment and highly resistant to UV fade.

