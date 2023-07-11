With $300 off, the Garmin Epix Sapphire is the best deal of Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire watch for just $699.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of $300 for Amazon Prime Day, and the cheapest this beast of a sports watch has ever been.

In terms of features, the Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire is similar to the Garmin Fenix 7, but with the addition of a bright, crisp AMOLED display that really comes into its own for maps when you're running, hiking and riding. When I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was particularly impressed by how well it handled maps thanks to its stunning screen and excellent GPS.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300 This version of the Epix has an extra tough and light titanium case and sapphire crystal lens for improved scratch resistance. It also has twice the internal storage of the standard edition, and this is the cheapest it's ever been.

This is the Sapphire edition, which means you get a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal lens, making the watch less susceptible to scratches, plus twice the internal storage for maps, music and apps.

