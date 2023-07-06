Garmin Epix (Gen 2) vs Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: choose your perfect watch

If you're looking for a GPS watch with a bright OLED display, the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is likely to be on your shortlist – but how do you choose between the standard watch and the Sapphire Edition? To help you decide, we'll run through all the key differences between the two so you can choose the one that suits you.

There are three fundamental differences between the standard Epix (Gen 2) and the Sapphire Edition. The first is price. Both of these are premium GPS watches, but the Sapphire Edition is the more expensive of the two.

The second difference is materials. The standard Garmin Epix (Gen 2) has a stainless steel bezel and Gorilla Glass lens, while the Sapphire Edition has a titanium case and sapphire crystal lens. Finally, there's internal storage, with the Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition offering twice as much space for your apps, maps and music.

To summarize, if you want the smartest looking watch, or need to download lots of map packs, the Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is the watch for you. However, if money is more important, you're better off with the standard Epix (Gen 2).

If you've made up your mind, we've rounded up the best deals on both watches for you below. Otherwise, keep reading for the full lowdown on the Epix (Gen 2) and Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition.

Today's best deals

Price

Sapphire Edition is more expensive

Deals sometimes available

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) has a list price of $799.99 / £709.99, while the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition is $899.99 / £769.99 with a black titanium bezel and black band or $899.99 / £779.99 with a titanium bezel and white band (it's not clear why the colors are different prices in the UK). You can also choose custom options like a luxury leather band for an additional fee.

Looking for a great deal on a Garmin watch? We're rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Design

Identical dimensions

Sapphire Edition has premium materials

These two watches are only available with a 47mm diameter case, which is average for Garmin watches. The case is 14.5mm thick. If you want something smaller or larger, you should look at the Garmin Epix Pro, which comes in 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm versions.

The Garmin Epix has a passivated stainless steel case, while that of the Epix Sapphire Edition is titanium. This makes the Epix Sapphire Edition slightly lighter, and it tips the scales at 70g compared to 76g for the standard Epix.

As the name suggests, the Sapphire Edition also features a lens made from scratch-resistant sapphire crystal rather than Gorilla Glass.

Features

Same fitness and training tools

Sapphire Edition has more internal storage

One of the biggest differences between these two watches is the amount of internal storage you're given for apps, maps, and music. The standard Garmin Epix has 16GB of storage, which will be plenty for most users, but if you want to download lots of extra map packs or apps then you'll be better served by the Epix Solar Edition, which gives you a much more generous 32GB.

In terms of fitness tracking and training features, both watches are identical, and basically the same as the Garmin Fenix 7. That means tools like improved training status and recovery time estimates, daily suggested workouts, scores of workout profiles, detailed running metrics from the wrist, full golfing features, point-to-point navigation, ClimbPro, FTP and much more.

Both watches are also in line to get the new training tools that arrived with the Epix (Gen 2) Pro and Fenix 7 Pro, including hill and endurance scores. Those should arrive with a future software update.

Battery life

Both watches have same battery life

No solar option

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) and Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition have exactly the same battery life. That means up to 16 days in smartwatch mode (or six days with the screen in always-on mode), and up to 21 days in battery saver mode.

In GPS mode you can expect your watch to last up to 42 hours (30 in always-on mode), and with all satellite systems enabled it should last up to 42 hours (24 with always-on). Playing music s well will reduce that to 10 hours, or nine with always-on.

Neither watch has solar charging. Garmin is working on technology that will make solar charging possible for watches with OLED displays, but it's not ready yet.