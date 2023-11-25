Yeti's epic Black Friday event is still running, so grab your free water bottles

Yeti is giving you two free Yeti Yonder 750ml water bottles when you spend $200 in the online store. The deal launched on Thanksgiving, and is continuing until stock runs out (which might not be much longer). You can pick while color bottles you'd like, and the most popular shades will go first.

Get two free Yeti Yonder water bottles when you spend $200 at Yeti.com

Yeti is offering two free Yonder 750ml water bottles in colors of your choice when you spent $200 in its online store. Each of these bottles is worth $25, so that's a great Black Friday deal. The offer ends when stock runs out.

To sweeten the deal even further, you can also get free customization for your free bottles, making them truly personal. Take your pick from Yeti's collection of fun graphics and add text of your choosing. They'd make a great Christmas gift.

Yeti Gear Garage

The Yeti Gear Garage is also open right now, giving you the chance to pick up a cooler, bag, bottle or mug in a new or limited edition color. There'll be a new product drop every day, and right now you can find a selection of old favorites including a full range of gear in limited edition coral – a pretty shade we've not seen for a while.

There's also a whole range of Yeti Rambler drinkware in two limited edition textured stone colorways (white and gray) plus bottles and coolers in a rainbow of rare shades. You'll have to be quick because the most popular options (specifically pink) are selling out fast. I've already seen several go out of stock, so don't hang around.