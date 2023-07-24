This soft-sided Yeti cooler is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Yeti Hopper Flip 12 cooler for just $200 at Amazon. That's a saving of 20% off the list price, and the cheapest this tough, lightweight soft cooler has ever been.

Deals on Yeti coolers don't come around too often, and this is a particularly good one. The Hopper Flip is one of the lightest and most portable models, thanks to its comfortable padded handle and shoulder strap. It's big enough to carry lunch, drinks and snacks for you and a buddy, and has an extra wide zip top that makes it easy to load and unload.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on t he Yeti Hopper Flip 12 near you.

Yeti Hopper Flip 12 Cooler: $250 $200 at Amazon

Save $50 This soft cooler is super portable, but still tough and waterproof. It's big enough to hold lunch for two, plus drinks, and keep everything thoroughly chilled all day. This deal applies to the Nordic Purple colorway.

The Yeti Hopper Flip 12 is also waterproof, with a durable outer shell to resist punctures, UV protection to stop the material degrading in sunlight, and a leakproof zipper to prevent accidents in your car. In short, it can handle pretty much anything nature can throw at it, whether you're at camp, on the trails, or on the water.

As we saw on Amazon Prime Day, deals on Yeti coolers tend to sell out fast, so this offer might not last for long. The deal applies to the Nordic Purple colorway only.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Yeti Hopper Flip 12 cooler where you are: