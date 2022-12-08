Asics GEL-Trabuco 10 review: a solution to a problem you didn’t know you have

An interesting addition to the usually neutral trail-running shoe world, with a stiffer midsole designed to help with overpronation, if there is such a thing…

Asics GEL-Trabuco 10: first impressions

Asics have used their Duomax support system in the new Asics GEL-Trabuco 10 to create a grippy trail running shoe that helps prevent overpronation, which, to be honest, not many trail runners even think of as a problem, with their feet moving all over the place on uneven ground anyway.

Specifications • List price: $130 (US) / £125 (UK)

• Weight (pair UK 6.5): 547g / 19.3oz

• Drop: 8mm

• Colors: Men’s: Blue / Lumo Lime / Orange / Black & Red / Black & Blue; Women’s: Black, Turquoise, Blue, Pink

• Compatibility: Mixed-terrain, some mud, some road, all distances and conditions

Overpronation is when the foot and ankle roll inwards “too much’” – however, pronation is a natural and essential part of the running motion and there is no definite measure of how much is “too much”. Current research points to strengthening weaknesses within the body may be more helpful than “correcting” the foot with a stability shoe.

Having said that, the GEL-Trabuco 10 is a very robust, well-made shoe with ample padding for roads yet enough grip (4mm deep lugs from the imaginatively named AsicsGrip) for moderately muddy tracks and trails (anything muddier and you’ll need to choose some more dedicated mud running shoes).

It’s comfy and the FlyteFoam midsole gives a good bounce, but it can feel stiff initially if you’re used to a more flexible, less supportive running shoe. The main thing with running shoes is for them to feel comfy so if you currently get on well with a shoe designed to help with overpronation then this could be an excellent winter trail version for you.

Asics GEL-Trabuco 10: on the trails

Questions about about their “overpronation-correcting” usefulness aside, the Asics GEL-Trabuco 10s are great winter running shoes (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

I ran a couple of fast parkruns (well, fast for me!) and an 11-miler on trails in the Asics GEL-Trabuco 10s. I enjoyed the bounce from the Flytefoam midsole but did notice they feel quite a bit stiffer than the neutral shoes I usually run in, which was down to the Duomax overpronation support system.

The AsicsGrip performs well on all winter surfaces and I was pleased with the traction on the ups and downs too. The fit of the Asics GEL-Trabuco 10 is slightly long, but only a little – I would recommend trying on a half-size smaller than you usually wear if you can, just in case, but probably stick with your usual size if that option isn’t available.

The toe box is regular, so not narrow or squashing the little toe, but not so roomy that you can splay them out like in the dedicated wide-fit Altra Mont Blanc BOAs. The knitted upper is very forgiving too, so your toes do feel very comfortable in the main, and there’s a protective rubber rand for rocks.

Overall the GEL-Trabuco 10s feel very robust, suitable for high mileage and they perform well on a good mix of terrain from roads and easy trails in winter, and in all other seasons too.