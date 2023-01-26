Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes review: ready for traction

A fantastically comfortable snowshoe that fits to your feet like glove and offers excellent traction in a range of conditions.

Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes: first impressions

Built for grip in extreme snow and ice, the Atlas Range-MTN snowshoe has a full-aluminum frame with serrated edges and an aggressive jaw-like carbon steel crampon under the toe for tenacious hold in dicey conditions. And that’s one of the main reasons it secured a place in our best snowshoes buying guide.

Specifications • List price: $320 (US) / £260 (UK)

• Dimensions (lengths offered): 26in, 30in, 35in / 66cm, 76cm, 89cm

• Weight: 1.9kg-2.6kg / 4lb 2.7oz-5lb 11oz

• Frame Material: Aluminum

• Deck Material: Nytex nylon

• Traction: Carbon steel and aluminum

The binding, which is mounted to the shoe’s snow-shedding, ultra-durable Nytex decking, is one of the most secure, pressure-point-free, foot-wrapping retainers on any snowshoe we tested. It uses a twist-to-tighten Boa lacing system to perfectly form the snowshoe binding to your foot. The lacing and the binding’s flexible material make this one of the most secure-fitting and comfortable snowshoes available.

Atlas Range-MTN snowshoes: in the snow

The Atlas Range-MTN is comfortable ridgeline after ridgeline (Image credit: Atlas)

Even before I put on Atlas’ “go anywhere, do anything” snowshoe, I had confidence in its abilities. Made from flat stock aluminum with ice and hardpack snow-gripping teeth lasered into most of its perimeter, it felt like whatever part of my foot was touching the terrain – from frozen rivers to icy log crossings – I wasn't going to slip or slide.

The shoe doesn’t flex as much as some other snowshoes, which gives it best-in-class traction in soft snow, and confidence-inspiring purchase hiking in more technical terrain. It is stiff and responsive, and well able to carry heavy loads. While the body of the shoe feels fairly rigid while you’re walking, the heel flexes so my stride didn’t feel awkward.

Snow-gripping teeth galore (Image credit: Atlas)

When I’m heading out for all-day adventures, I love this shoe because I know it will be comfortable ridgeline after ridgeline. Boa lacing lets me micro-adjust the binding to perfection. Both the toe and heel straps are one-hand adjustable. This snowshoe has an edge when it came to floatation too. Its nylon plastic decking attaches inside the frame, which made the Altas Range-MTN sleek.