BCA Stash 30 ski backpack review: built to last with a style that won’t age

Well featured, highly practical, unpretentious and reasonably priced, the Backcountry Access Stash 30 – BCA Stash 30 to its friends – is an excellent daypack, no matter what kind of skiing you’re doing.

Why you can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

BCA Stash 30: first impressions

Looking for a ski backpack that’ll last for the rest of this decade? Say hello to the BCA Stash 30. Practical and spacious, the Backcountry Access Stash 30 has a highly tunable fit and ageless style. Spacious pockets and divided storage help with organization, and thanks to dual insulated shoulder straps I found I could run a radio and a hydration reservoir at the same time.

Specifications • List price: $179.95 (US) / £145 (UK)

• Fabric: 210-denier rip-stop nylon + 420 denier Oxford nylon

• Sizes: One size only

• Volume: 30L / 1,830 cu in

• Weight: 1,490g / 3.3lb

• Airbag Compatible: No

• Colors: Black / Crimson

I like to be able to eat, apply sunscreen and check my GPS tracker without stopping, and the BCA Stash 30’s oversized dual hip pockets keep everything I need close at hand. Thanks to its back panel entry, I can grab my puffy and anything else from the main compartment without taking the skis off my pack. I can also access the main compartment through a top zip.

The snow safety pocket has a zippered mesh pocket for smaller tools. The ski goggles pocket is big enough to carry a full lunch when my goggles are on my helmet or stored elsewhere. The helmet sling tucks inside a front panel flap for descents.

BCA Stash 30: on the slopes

The BCA Stash 30’s pack straps tuck away so there’s nothing to get snagged (Image credit: BCA)

I loved the BCA Stash 30’s understated vibe. It does everything well, feels good on my back and it has all the technical features I need for a winter of backcountry outings across the US. in all types of weather, whether I’m doing lunch laps or all-day exploring.

The waist belt supports whatever I load in, and the back panel helps manage sweat. The pack straps tuck away so there’s nothing to get snagged. The tone-on-tone bag is low-key for those who prefer to fly under the radar.

The Stash 30 is practical and built to get the job done without needing to be the center of attention. And despite its size, it’s one of the most affordable packs out there designed for avid skiers and riders.