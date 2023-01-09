GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro 2 Burner Stove review: compact and reliable so long as there’s no wind

This camping stove is ideal for those who need to make the most of their space when it comes to car and van camping. The stove has two high-output burners for a great cooking experience, and it collapses to a thin 1.4 inches for storage.

GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro 2 Burner Stove: first impressions

If storage space is a concern with a camping setup, the GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro 2 Burner Stove is compact when closed, and a pleasure to use when you’re cooking. But how does it measure up against the best camping stoves?

Specifications • List price: $249.95 (US)

• Fuel Type: Gas

• Heat output: 11,000 BTU per burner

• Ignition: Dual piezo

• Dimensions (stored): 51cm x 31.5cm x 3.5cm / 20in x 12.4in x 1.4in

• Weight: 5kg / 11lb

• Extras: None

This double-burner stove folds out with two flip-out legs into a full-size tabletop camp-cooking stove. And when you’ve finished with it, the Pinnacle Pro 2 folds into itself to become a thin 1.4 inches high, which will happily slide into most tight storage situations for packing away in a car or camping van.

Each burner has 11,000 BTU available output for plenty of heat and cooking power, and this stove features two flame adjusters so that you can use different heats on each burner if you’re using them at the same time.

Wind isn’t anyone’s friend when it comes to outdoor cooking, and the GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro 2 Burner Stove doesn’t help if the weather’s getting gusty. The side windscreens could be generously described as minimalist in style and not full rectangles, so cooking in the wind with this stove can be frustrating. The Pinnacle Pro 2 also does not have a handle once it’s packed up, so the carrying case (at an extra cost) is recommended for storage and transport.

GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro 2 Burner Stove: in the field

We have a small camping van with a pullout kitchen off the back. The GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro 2 Burner Stove folds down to tuck perfectly into our camping kitchen setup, and when it’s time to cook the two flip-out legs support the fold-out design, providing a spacious surface for cooking on two burners.

We most recently were camping outside of Leadville, Colorado on over a late summer weekend. The weather can be intense in every way in this high-altitude area of the Rockies (we were at about 10,000 feet above sea level), and the stove was great to use with every meal, except on the occasions when wind picked up. The side windscreens are not full rectangles so the wind protection isn’t ideal.

The burners have 11,000 BTU each and the heat output was great for boiling water for coffee in the morning and pasta in the evening. We could adjust each burner separately so we could boil on one side and simmer on the other.

One detail that we didn’t know we’d appreciate until we used the GSI Outdoors Pinnacle Pro 2 Burner Stove is the flexible regulator hose. It’s easy to maneuver any type of fuel canister and have it out of the way while cooking. Cleaning the stove is easy as you can easily lift the grill and wipe the non-stick coated boil-over tray. The stainless steel surface can be hard to keep clean, especially with greasy fingerprints from cooking and camping.

We’ve had a great camp cooking experience with this GSI stove, and since we keep it in our small van, the ultra-compact design when stored makes it a perfect fit for us.