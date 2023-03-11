Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie review: a sustainable and water-resistant jacket for everyday use

The Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie is a reliable go-to down jacket because it stands up to everyday cold conditions and even repels moisture when the snow starts to fall.

Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie: first impressions

The Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie (opens in new tab) looks like your classic everyday down jacket, and in a lot of ways it is, but it’s now made with RDS (Responsibly Down Source) certified 800-fill DriDown. The down is treated with a hydrophobic finish, so the natural insulating properties of the down are not compromised if the jacket gets wet. But does that make it a contender for the best down jackets out there?

Specifications • List price: $189.95 (US) / Not currently officially available in the UK

• Weight: 350g / 12.36oz

• Materials: Shell: 50% recycled nylon, 50% nylon ripstop with DWR finish; Liner: 100% nylon; 800-fill RDS DriDown with PFC-free DWR

• Color options: Nocturne (women’s only) / Dijon / Black / Midnight Navy / Gun Metal (men’s only)

• Sizes: Women’s: XS - XL; men’s: SM - 2XL

There is a nice mid-level loft to the down, so it’s cozy but not too bulky, and the Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie also packs down into its own zipper pocket. In addition to two zippered hand pockets, the jacket features a zippered chest pocket, as well as two interior dump pockets which come in handy to keep essentials close.

The Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie is versatile in that it’s mid-weight, but when you’re out in the elements the lofty hoodie can be cinched down and the high collar can be zipped up for optimal protection.

Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie: on the slopes

The overstuffed hood and high collar offer great protection from the elements (Image credit: Kim Fuller)

I have tested this jacket on a number of to-and-from occasions this winter, and I was able to wear it outside during one of our larger mountain snowstorms recently. I stayed warm even as the temperature dropped and the snow continued to fall. The jacket’s shell has a DWR finish as well, so it was repelling moisture from the outside-in and I didn’t get wet or cold at all.

Out in the snowstorm, I particularly noticed the protection from this down jacket’s overstuffed hood and high collar. While I find the Sierra Designs Whitney Down Hoodie to run a little large, when I need to keep cold air out the hem has a pull cord hem to adjust fit more tightly around my hips.