Ticket to the Moon Lightest Pro Hammock review: lightweight meets durability for travel, fastpacking and straight chillin'

Lightweight but sturdy, this technical camping hammock is easy to hang and keeps the bugs at bay for a comfortable night's sleep

Ticket to the Moon Lightest Pro Hammock : first impressions

Bali-based Ticket to the Moon have been making handmade, socially responsible hammocks since 1996 and the Lightest Pro incorporates everything that you want out of a hammock. True to its name, this hammock tips the scales at a mere 1lb 4oz (566g) and stuffs easily into your hiking backpack. However, it doesn’t skimp on technical features or robustness. Sturdy parachute nylon holds up to 220lbs (100kg) and added length gives you loads of room to get comfortable, even with a sleeping pad and bag. Though it’s not quite as wide as the Pro, you’ll be comfortable hanging in it all night long and save a good bit of weight and room in your pack.

Specifications • RRP: $146.32 / £119.98

• Weight: 1lb 4oz / 566g

• Max load: 100kg

• Size: 10.6ft x 4.6ft / 325cm x 140cm

• Suspension system: Moonstraps daisy chain suspension system (sold separately)

• Materials: Parachute Nylon 64 g/m2

• Accessories included: Bug net, compression sack

• Accessories available: Moon quilt, tarp, suspension system

• Colors: Forest green, orange, aqua

An integrated ridgeline lets you adjust the hang of your hammock to keep your back as straight as you want and even has a handy little storage pouch to stash the bug net or hold gear you want close when you’re sleeping. The fabrics and bug net are both breathable so you won’t be sweating away if the mosquitos are biting, and with one test-run, this hammock is super easy to hang and climb into with double-sided, four-zip access. Don’t forget to order a suspension set with yours if you need one.

Ticket to the Moon Lightest Pro Hammock: in the field

An integrated ridgeline lets you adjust the hang of your hammock to keep your back as straight as you want (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

The Lightest Pro is my second Ticket to the Moon hammock, and I have to say it’s my favorite. I got started with hammock camping in the Original Pro, which is a very fine piece of sleeping gear, but not the lightest or the smallest. When I think about what I want from a hammock, I definitely want something that doesn't weigh me down on the trail or take up much room in my backpack. However, I also want something super sturdy with all the technical features that make it easy to use and comfortable, and the Lightest Pro definitely fits this bill.

The Lightest Pro is as easy to hang as advertised, though I must admit that’s in part because I’d already figured it out with the Pro. Once you’ve been through it once, though, you can manage it in about a minute. Just remember that you’ll need to purchase a suspension system separately.

This hammock arrives in a super cute, hammock-shaped stuff sack and the tapered ends actually make it much easier to squeeze into my backpack (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

I wasn’t sure if it would be quite as comfortable for actual overnight camping, due to its smaller width and lighter weight, but I found it to be fairly comparable to the Pro and very comfy. I should note that I am on the small side, however it definitely has plenty of room for most bodies. The integrated ridge line means I can get my back nice and straight and it’s easy to clamber in and out of. I slept using the bug net because it’s Scotland and September, and I can say it works perfectly and is nice and breathable too.

I have tried it out with the Moon Quilt which attaches to the outside of the hammock for warmth and it does provide plenty of that, which is pretty important for camping in Scotland. However, it’s a bit bulky overall so for actual backpacking, so I’d prefer to just use my lightweight sleeping pad and sleeping bag for insulation. It’s definitely too technical and pricey for someone just seeking a hammock to hang out in with a book occasionally, but if you are looking for an actual camping hammock I can’t see what you’d want that this one doesn’t provide. Essentially it offers everything that the Original Pro does, but sacrifices a little width for a lot of weight.

Here’s how it performed:

Comfort and breathability

This is a comfortable hammock with adjustable hang and good breathability.

The fabrics and bug net are both breathable so you won’t be sweating away if the mosquitos are biting (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Sizing

Plenty of room for most sizes of campers.

Weight and packability

It’s lighter than almost any tent and the hammock-shaped compression sack makes it easier to pack than more of a cylinder shape would be.

Ease of use

With practice, you can set it up in under a minute. Easy to enter and exit with double-sided access plus an easy-to-use ridgeline to change the hang.

Durability

Sturdy nylon holds up to 100kg and holds up against sharp branches.