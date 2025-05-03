Prepare for backcountry camping trips with over $240 off this lightweight tent from MSR

With sunnier skies overhead and warm weather fast approaching, now is the perfect time to head into the wilderness for a multi-day mountaineering, camping or backpacking trip.

Along with a snug sleeping bag and other camping essentials, you'll need a lightweight, dependable tent to pitch up at night. The best lightweight tents blend a sturdy, weather-resistant exterior with minimal bulk so you can take to the trails with ease.

If you're in the market for a minimalistic, wilderness-ready model, check out the Advance Pro 2 tent from MSR, which is now available for just $559.73 at REI - 30% off its hefty list price.

This tough 4-season tent is made from strong ripstop nylon and durable water repellent (DWR) materials, designed to keep you comfy and dry in extreme backcountry conditions.

When you're ready to settle down for the night, the unique pole-sleeve design can be set up quickly by just one person.

After a cozy night's sleep, the 2lb 14oz (1.3kg) Advance Pro 2 tent packs into a modest 6 x 18in (15 x 46cm) pack.

MSR Advance Pro 2 tent: $799.95 $559.73 at REI

Save $240 This MSR tent is built to last in tough backcountry environments. It's made from durable nylon ripstop materials, which protect you from the elements whether you're halfway up a mountain or tucked away in the wilderness.

Don't worry if you're not in the US. Here are today's best MSR tent deals wherever you are.